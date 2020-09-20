Dennis Praet's super strike sealed a 4-2 victory for Leicester over Burnley as the Premier League goal glut shows no sign of abating.

Former Leicester striker Chris Wood gave the visitors the lead with a measured half-volley after 10 minutes but Harvey Barnes levelled midway through the half and an early second half own goal from Erik Pieters and one from James Justin just after the hour mark gave the hosts a 3-1 lead.

transfers Leicester sign Cengiz Under from Roma on loan 12 HOURS AGO

Clarets debutant Jimmy Dunne stooped to head home Dwight McNeil's long free kick in the 73rd minute to give Burnley hope, before Praet hit an unstoppable fourth from 20 yards to ensure Brendan Rodgers' side their perfect start to the season.

Man of the match: Harvey Barnes (Leicester)

Barnes took a while to look an accomplished Premier League player after returning from his fine loan spell at then-Championship West Brom midway through the 2018/19 season, but he now is a threat who needs attention paid to by any team that plays Leicester.

He was everywhere in this match and aptly for his goal, he both provided Vardy with the initial through-ball before following up and scoring.

This was typical of his day. His work-rate was exceptional, his dribbling ability opened space in the Burnley defence and he produced an end product too.

Player ratings:

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Castagne 7, Soyuncu 7, Ndidi 6, Justin 6, Mendy 6, Perez 7, Tielemans 8, Praet 7, BARNES 8*, Vardy 6.

Subs: Maddison 6, Albrighton 6, Morgan 6.

Burnley: Pope 6, Bardsley 6, Long 6, Dunne 7, Taylor 6, McNeill 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 6, Brady 5, Rodriguez 5, Wood 7.

Subs: Pieters 6, Vydra 6.

Match highlights:

10' - GOAL! Wood scores for Burnley. Really calm and measured strike. He took the ball on his chest and then eased or shoved Justin out the way before smacking home on the half-volley. A VAR check for handball finds no offence.

20' - GOAL! Leicester back on level terms. Barnes played Vardy through on goal, he turned two Burnley players before calmly pulling back to Praet who passed the ball to Barnes to score. Leicester back on level terms. Barnes played Vardy through on goal, he turned two Burnley players before calmly pulling back to Praet who passed the ball to Barnes to score.

50' - GOAL! Own goal off Pieters. Pretty unlucky there. Tielemans hit a superb diagonal low ball to Castagne on the right flank and his cross deflects off Pieters and into the net.

61' - GOAL! Perez twists and turns in the area and squeezes a ball across the box where Justin running into the box from the left flank slots the ball home.

73' - GOAL! Dunne scores on his debut with a fine header turning in McNeill's long free kick.

79' - GOAL! And a great one at that from Praet. Barnes beat two men and drew a third before squaring to Praet. The Burnley defenders gave him space and he took full advantage not giving Pope a chance with his arrowed finish.

Key stats:

100 - Brendan Rodgers secures his 100th Premier League win.

More details to follow...

transfers Leicester in talks with Roma for Cengiz Under, says Rodgers YESTERDAY AT 10:20