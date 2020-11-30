Fulham claimed a rare Premier League away win as they shocked high-flying Leicester City 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

The Cottagers opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, with Ademola Lookman putting his Panenka penalty miss behind him as he raced clear and coolly slotted home.

The 23-year-old forward paid tribute to the late Papa Bouba Diop as part of his celebrations, holding aloft a Senegal shirt with the former Fulham midfielder’s number on the back.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty following a VAR intervention on 38 minutes. Ivan Cavaleiro banished his own spot-kick woes after his miss against Everton, to give Scott Parker’s men a deserved interval lead.

Leicester could have moved level on points with leaders Tottenham with a victory but struggled to find a way back into the contest in the second half. Substitute Harvey Barnes did reduce the arrears when he rifled in his fifth goal of the season four minutes from time, but it was too late to help them rescue a point.

The result sees Fulham edge up to 17th place with only their second league win of the season. Leicester stay fourth.

Next up, Leicester visit Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League before taking a trip to Sheffield United on Sunday. Fulham are at Manchester City on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Fulham show they could be up for the fight. If Fulham are to defy most pundits and avoid the drop this season, they could well look back at this match at Leicester as a significant moment. Not only did they end a barren run on the road in the top-flight with only their second away success in 26 PL attempts, but they also put to bed a penalty hoodoo that had seen them miss three in a row and five of their last eight prior to Cavaleiro netting.

Leicester missed the chance to join Spurs and Liverpool at the summit and will need to remedy some concerning home form that has seen them lose three of their last four PL matches at the King Power if they are to seriously make an impression on what looks like being an open title race at this stage.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham). The forward led the line well on the counter attack and held up the ball when required. Showed real nerve to assume penalty responsibility once again and this time he made no mistake with the match-clinching second goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER: Schmeichel 7, Justin 7, Fofana 7, Evans 6, Fuchs 6, Thomas 6, Tielemans 7, Mendy 6, Praet 6, Maddison 6, Vardy 6. Subs: Barnes 7, Under 6, Iheanacho 6.



FULHAM: Areola 7, Aina 7, Andersen 7, Adarabioyo 8, Robinson 7, Reed 8, Anguissa 8, Lookman 8, Loftus-Cheek 7, Cavaleiro 8, Decordova-Reid 7. Subs: Lemina 6, Mitrovic n/a, Bryan n/a.





KEY MOMENTS

19’ - LEICESTER CHANCES! Tielemans sees a volley come crashing off the post after Maddison's free kick had hit the wall. The rebound drops for Fofana who somehow clips the bar and fires over from close range.

30’ - GOAL! – Leicester 0-1 Fulham. Lookman races clear to coolly slot home after a brilliant run from deep by Zambo Anguissa.

38’ - GOAL! – Leicester 0-2 Fulham. Cavaleiro rifles his spot kick beyond Schmeichel's dive and into the corner. The penalty was awarded following a VAR check for a foul by Fuchs on Reid.

74’ - FULHAM CHANCE! Almost three. Fulham carve Leicester open down the left. It's fed back to Lookman, who cuts past his man and drills in a low shot Schmeichel is able to beat away.

86’ - GOAL! – Leicester 1-2 Fulham. The Foxes are back in it! Barnes flashes a rising shot into the corner from Vardy's knock down.

KEY STATS

Ivan Cavaleiro is the first player to score a Premier League penalty for Fulham since Aleksandar Mitrovic against Leeds in September, having missed each of their previous three spot kicks in the competition.

Fulham have won a Premier League game against a side starting the day in the top four of the table for the first time since March 2013 (a 1-0 victory at Tottenham), having lost 14 of their last 15 such fixtures prior to today (D1).

Jamie Vardy has been involved in each of Leicester's last four Premier League goals against Fulham (2 goals & 2 assists).

