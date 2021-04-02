Manchester City took another significant step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City.

The visitors dominated from the off and thought they were ahead on five minutes. Fernandinho rifled a 35-yard strike into the bottom corner, but Sergio Aguero – who was appearing for the first time since his impending summer departure from City was announced – was deemed to be offside.

Kevin de Bruyne then hit the crossbar with a stunning free kick before Leicester’s best moment saw Jamie Vardy’s strike ruled out for offside on the stroke of half time.

The pattern of Man City dominance continued after the break and they deservedly took the lead on 58 minutes when Benjamin Mendy showed great composure to cut inside and place a low shot into the far corner.

Gabriel Jesus made sure of the points when he slid home the second after superb build up from Raheem Sterling and de Bruyne.

The result sees the Citizens move 17 points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Manchester United do have two games in hand. Leicester remain a point behind the Red Devils in third spot.

City now switch their attention to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Borussia Dortmund. Leicester visit West Ham in the league next Sunday.

TALKING POINT

City’s procession to the title goes on. And so the relentless pursuit of silverware continues. A big month in the quadruple bid gets off to the perfect start for Pep and Co. The Citizens were far too strong for one of their nearest rivals in the Premier League table and once again backed up their fearsome attack with a clean sheet. This was a 15th straight win on the road and they now need a maximum of 11 points from their remaining games to clinch the title. Leicester never looked like repeating the dramatic 5-2 win at the Etihad earlier in the season as Vardy and his fellow attackers were left feeding on scraps. This loss won't affect their overall objective of finishing in the top four though, and they remain seven points ahead of West Ham in fifth with eight games to play.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City). Another maestro-like display from the Belgian midfielder. He was at the heart of most of City’s best moves and was unlucky not to score with a delightful free kick.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 7, Castagne 6, Amartey 6, Fofana 7, Evans 6, Ndidi 6, Tielemans 6, Albrighton 6, Perez 6, Iheanacho 6, Vardy 6. Subs: Ricardo 6, Maddison 6, Mendy n/a.

MAN CITY: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Mendy 7, Laporte 7, Dias 7, Rodri 7, Fernandinho 7, De Bruyne 8, Mahrez 7, Jesus 8, Aguero 6. Subs: Sterling 7, Torres 6, Foden n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ – MAN CITY GOAL CHALKED OFF! Fernandinho rifles a first-time drive into the bottom corner from 35 yards out. VAR is checking – and it’s ruled out. Aguero was in an offside position in front of Schmeichel as the shot flew into the corner. Still 0-0.

22’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! De Bruyne whips a 25-yard free kick over the wall and beyond Schmeichel, but sees it come crashing off the cross bar.

26’ – LEICESTER CITY GOAL CHALKED OFF! The Foxes think they are in front but it's very short-lived joy. Vardy races on to Perez's pass, rounds the keeper and tucks home - but he's rightly flagged offside. That’s as close as the hosts have been in a very one-sided first half.

58’ - GOAL! – Leicester City 0-1 Man City. The visitors have the breakthrough. Mendy fakes a shot from a miscued clearance, cuts inside and places the ball in the far corner.

74’ - GOAL! – Leicester City 0-2 Man City. It's two! Jesus taps home from Sterling's unselfish cut back after a wonderful ball from de Bruyne cut the Foxes open.

78’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! It should be three. Mahrez places wide of the far post after Evans was caught on the edge of his own area by Jesus.

KEY STATS

Man City have kept more clean sheets (28) and conceded fewer goals (26) in all competitions this season than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues.

Gabriel Jesus has scored in five of his six Premier League appearances against Leicester (5 goals) – only versus Everton (7) has the Brazilian netted more Premier League goals than vs the Foxes (5).

Mendy has scored two goals in his last six Premier League appearances, after failing to score in his first 39 games in the competition.

The King Power Stadium (4) is one of just three grounds Sergio Aguero has played at least four Premier League games at and never scored, along with Anfield (8) and Selhurst Park (6).

