Jamie Vardy scored a late deflected equaliser – later credited as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal - as Leicester and Manchester United cancelled each other out in an entertaining draw at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side started the game in second, four points behind leaders Liverpool, with United a point and place behind the Foxes having played a game less.

After missing a early gilt-edged opportunity, Marcus Rashford made amends to give Manchester United the lead with his 50th Premier League goal from another Bruno Fernandes assist.

But Fernandes was at fault as he lost the ball in the build-up to Leicester's equaliser, with Harvey Barnes beating the unsighted David de Gea with a lovely curled shot from distance for his seventh goal of the season.

Rashford proved wasteful once more after the restart, failing to beat Kasper Schmeichel when through on goal as United piled the pressure on following the introduction of Paul Pogba, with Anthony Martial also having a goal chalked off for a marginal offside.

But it was the emergence of Edinson Cavani that made the real difference as the former Paris Saint-Germain forward created what United thought would be the winner for Fernandes in the 79th-minute.

Leicester would have the final say, however, with Vardy popping up in space to score with the ball bouncing off Azel Tuanzebe's knee from Ayoze Perez's teasing cross.

The real winners are pacesetters Liverpool, who are still three points ahead of Leicester and four ahead of Manchester United ahead of their home clash with West Brom on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Draw leaves Jurgen smiling

Jurgen Klopp will have looked on with a smile on his face as Mike Dean blew time on a thrilling game. Neither side may trouble Liverpool in their pursuit of back-to-back titles, but three points today would have given the winner real belief.

Manchester United were searching for a remarkable seventh successive away victory, and took the lead for the first time on the road this season. They were probably second-best in the opening period, but the introduction of Pogba and Cavani made them immediately better. Ultimately Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side created the better chances on the whole but lacked the clinical edge they demonstrated so emphatically in the 6-2 victory over Leeds last time out. Still, they are hardly in a bad position considering their start to the season.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester are genuine title contenders. The Foxes were also Liverpool's nearest challengers this time last year before a post-Christmas slump saw them falling out of the top four. Brendan Rodgers says there is a different feel to his side this season, and credit where it's due, they showed a fighting mentality to snatch a draw late on.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The Portuguese was the standout player once again. Scored his 14th goal of the season, but there is so much more to his game than goals. His link-up play was excellent and he created a host of chances for his team mates.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester: Schmeichel 7, Justin 8, Fofana 7, Evans 6, Castagne 7, Ndidi 6, Tielemans 8, Albrighton 6, Maddison 6, Barnes 7, Vardy 7.. subs: Perez N/A.

Man Utd: De Gea 6, Lindelof 6, Bailly 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 7, McTominay 6, Fred 6, Fernandes 9, Rashford 6, Martial 6, James 5.. subs: Tuanzebe 5, Pogba 7, Cavani 7.

KEY MOMENTS

3' - What a chance for Rashford! United should be ahead Fernandes floats an inch-perfect cross into the box, Rashford is left all alone. It looks like a simple finish but he heads it over the bar from about six yards out!

23' - GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Manchester United (Marcus Rashford): Rashford makes no mistake this time! James cuts in from the flank and tries to feed Fernandes. It's slightly ahead of him, but he sticks out a toe which diverts it into the path of Rashford and he coolly slots it home!

31' - GOAL! Leicester 1-1 Manchester United (Harvey Barnes): Barnes levels the scores with a fine strike from distance! Fernandes loses the ball in his own half, Maddison feeds Barnes, who shifts the ball onto his left-foot and curls it past De Gea from 25 yards.

79' - GOAL! Leicester 1-2 Manchester United (Bruno Fernandes): Fernandes scores his 14th goal of the season to give United the lead for the second time this afternoon! It's a wonderful assist from Cavani, who pokes the ball through to the Portuguese.

85' - GOAL! Leicester 2-2 Manchester United (Jamie Vardy): The Foxes restore parity again! Ayoze Perez, who was introduced a few minutes ago, delivers a teasing ball from the right and Vardy makes a smart run to slot it past De Gea!

KEY STATS

Aged 23 years and 56 days, Marcus Rashford is the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney (22 years 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days).

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in over half of Manchester United's Premier League goals since his debut (30/59), scoring 17 and assisting a further 13.

Edinson Cavani has been directly involved in five Premier League goals as a substitute this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player.

Harvey Barnes has scored seven goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Leicester in 2020-21, as many goals as he scored in 42 appearances in the entirety of last season.

