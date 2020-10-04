West Ham continued the remarkable turnaround to their season with an unexpected, but fully deserved 3-0 victory at Leicester.

Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen all found the net with superb goals and the margin could have even been greater if Declan Rice had not seen a shot come back off the bar.

Antonio opened the scoring when scoring in his fifth successive away game for the Hammers, equalling the club record of Mike Small, with a goal that typified his industry, which terrified the Leicester defenders throughout.

He won a free-kick on the right wing and immediately hit a left-footed cross-field ball to Aaron Cresswell, who approached the edge of the penalty area before sending a cross to the back post which Antonio headed back across Schmeichel and into the net.

The left back was again involved for the second when his 50-yard clearance was expertly brought down by Pablo Fornals, who controlled beautifully, and with no Leicester defender having chased back with him, slid the ball home for a second.

The third came on the break with Rice under pressure calmly finding Fornals just inside his own half and the reborn Spaniard played a perfectly-timed ball behind the defence which Bowen ran onto and coolly slotted past Schmeichel.

The result lifts West Ham into the top half of the division and, coming on the back of their 4-0 demolition of Wolves last Sunday, things suddenly look a lot brighter for the East Londoners.

Pablo Fornals of West Ham celebrates with teammate Jarrod Bowen Image credit: Getty Images

Talking point - Not too late for England call for Antonio

Michail Antonio has the wrong profile for Gareth Southgate’s squad being over thirty but he should be given a chance before the European Championship.

The West Ham forward has been called up to the England squad on a couple of occasions, under Sam Allardyce and Southgate, but did not manage to get on the field.

Now in the best form of his career this should be put right. With his ability, desire to run behind defenders and strength in the air he offers something that none of the other phalanx of skilful ball players available to play off Harry Kane do.

In games where chances are in short supply, international left backs would much rather be able to see the ball played around in front of them, rather than have to get close to the West Ham forward or keep up with balls played for him to chase.

Man of the Match – Michail Antonio

What else to say about him? In truth there are others who can share this award. Angelo Ogbonna was a rock at the back and shut down Jamie Vardy in a mostly one-on-one match up.

Jarrod Bowen just seems to be getting better every game and is a threat whenever he receives the ball in the final third. Full backs Vladimir Coufal and Cresswell were also superb.

But without Antonio’s industry, leaving at least one Leicester defender in his wake whenever the ball was played forward, West Ham would not have been able to pose the threat they did.

Player ratings

Leicester: Schmeichel 5. Amartey 5, Evans 6, Soyuncu 5, Castagne 5, Tielemens 5, Mendy 6, Justin 5, Perez 5, Vardy 5, Barnes 7. Subs: Under 5, Iheancho 7, Choudhury 6.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Coufal 8, Balbuena 7, Ogbonna 8, Cresswell 8, Soucek 6, Rice 7, Bowen 8, Fornals 8, Masuaku 6, Antonio 9* Subs: Haller 6. Noble 6.

Key moments

13' - GOAL! Superb from Antonio. He was fouled on the right flank, then hit quick a cross-field ball to Cresswell, who moved forward before delivering to the back post where Antonio nodded back across Schmeichel and into the net.

35' - GOAL! Fornals scores another for West Ham. We'll have to check VAR on that one. Just a punt downfield from Cresswell that no Leicester defender chased after.

No problem with VAR, just awful defending from Leicester. Fornals took the ball down beautifully.

73' - So close! Rice raced fully 50 yards with the ball into the Leicester penalty area and then fired a left-footed effort off the underside of the bar.

83' GOAL! Fornals played Bowen in behind the Leicester defence superbly but Bowen calmly waited for Schmeichel to commit himself before sliding the ball past him.

90+3' GOAL! And a superb one from Harvey Barnes who exchanged passes with Iheanacho and Vardy on the edge of the box before slotting past Fabianski.

NO GOAL! VAR have ruled out the goal for Vardy being offside. Party-poopers.

Key stat

