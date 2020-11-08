Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Leicester City beat Wolves in their Premier League clash at King Power Stadium.

It was East meets West as Leicester knew they could go top of the Premier League with a win. And it was the home side that dominated from the first whistle, James Justin and Dennis Praet linking up well early on down the right flank, asking questions of Wolves teenage wingback Rayan Ait Nouri.

Premier League VAR controversy as chief Swarbrick has animated discussion over penalty AN HOUR AGO

But it was Max Kilman that gave an early penalty away, his arm was deemed to be in an unnatural position by referee Anthony Taylor after Praet fired a cross in from close range. Vardy stepped up and fired the ball past Rui Patrício.

Vardy was to be denied his second goal of the game as his penalty was saved after Nouri’s clumsy lunge on Justin.

In the second half, Wolves improved and Kasper Schmeichel was called into action after Ruben Neves fired a brilliant effort into the top corner, but the captain was equal to it.

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

The Foxes were the better side over the 90 minutes and deserved to get all three points.

Next up for Leicester City after the international break is a return to Anfield for Brendan Rodgers, who will once again be looking to prove a point to his former employers, while Wolves will entertain high-flying Southampton at Molineux.

TALKING POINT: Vardy’s record collection grows:

Jamie Vardy was once again in brilliant form, and his first half penalty against Wolves meant he has now found the back of the net against all of Leicester's 19 Premier League opponents. Not bad for a 33 year old striker.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Leicester City: K Schmeichel 8, J Evans 6, W Fofana 6, C Fuchs 6, J Justin 6, Y Tielemans 6, N Mendy 6, L Thomas 6, J Maddison 7, D Praet 7, J Vardy 8

SUBS: M Albrighton 6, Barnes 6, W Morgan N/A

Wolves: R Patrício 6, W Boly 6, C Coady 5, M Kilman 5, N Cabral Semedo 6, R Neves 6, L Dendoncker 6, R Ait Nouri 5, P Neto 6, D Podence 5, R Jiménez 6

SUBS: A Traore 6, F Marçal N/A, F Silva N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) - It was looking like a quiet day in the office for the Foxes captain who didn't make his first save until 55th minute. But make no mistake, he had to be on his very best to stop Rúben Neves' goal bound shot that looked destined for the top corner. Without that save it could well have been 1-1.

KEY EVENTS:

12' VAR CHECK! - Referee Anthony Taylor goes over the monitor to check a possible handball by Max Kilman inside the Wolves box after Dennis Praet cross was blocked with his arm

13' GOAL! - Goal! Vardy as cool as you like steps up and sinks the ball into the back of the net, Patrício had not chance there as he dives the wrong way

38' MISSED PENALTY! - Vardy is denied his second goal of the game by a trailing Rui Patrício leg. Wolves are still in this game

52' CHANCE! - A cheeky effort from Vardy as he looked to clip the ball over Patrício from distance.

76' CHANCE! - Amzaing save from Schmeichel as he is called into action from a brilliant Neves effort, it was going into the top corner if it wasn't for Dane

82' CHANCE! - Harvey Barnes effort looks like it was going in but goes over the bar after Kilman slides in at last minute

KEY STATS:

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scored his first Premier League goal against Wolves, meaning he has now scored against 27 of the 30 teams he’s faced in the competition, including all 20 of the current sides.

Leicester have won their last six matches in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice

Wolves have won none of their four away Premier League matches against Leicester (D2 L2), failing to score in every match

Wolves stopper Rui Patricio has saved three of the 10 penalties he’s faced in the Premier League, that's as many as Paul Robinson did in 49 attempts, and one more than David de Gea has saved in the competition from 31 faced (2).

Europa League Leicester boss Rodgers hails 'remarkable' Vardy 05/11/2020 AT 10:14