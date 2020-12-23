Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes that defender Jonny Evans will sign a new contract to stay at the club.

The Northern Ireland international joined Leicester in 2018 from West Bromwich Albion, and was a key part of their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

The 32-year-old defender has a contract that runs until the end of the current season, and had been linked with a return to Manchester United, with whom he won three league titles and a Champions League.

"I'm hearing from the club it's pretty close," Rodgers confirmed. "So we're very hopeful that, very soon, we'll be able to finalise that deal.

"It could be sooner than the new year, we'll have to wait and see. But I know the representatives of Jonny and the club are very close. If it's this year, that's great, if not, it'll be very early in the new year."

Leicester are second place in the table, with 27 points, four from champions Liverpool. They will play Evans' former club Manchester United on Saturday.

