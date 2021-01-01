Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has signed a new contract at Leicester City that will run until 2023.

Evans' contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign and British media had linked him with a return to Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles.

The 32-year-old defender has made 89 appearances in all competitions following his arrival from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 and was at the heart of Leicester's fifth-place finish in the Premier League in the last campaign.

"I'm delighted to commit myself to the club, and delighted the club have committed themselves to me," Evans wrote in a statement on Leicester's website.

"I've loved it here since the day I came in. The players are ambitious... and it's been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it."

Evans has been a mainstay in Leicester's defence this season, making 15 appearances in all competitions, helping them to third in the Premier League table and qualification to the last 32 of the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers' side will play Newcastle United on Sunday.

