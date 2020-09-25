Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for up to 12

Ndidi suffered an abductor injury in Sunday's Premier League win over Burnley and was absent from the squad for Wednesday's League Cup loss to Arsenal.

transfers Leicester sign Cengiz Under from Roma on loan 20/09/2020 AT 08:35

The 23-year-old Nigerian had been operating as a makeshift centre back in the absence of the injured Jonny Evans.

"It's unfortunate," Rodgers told a news conference ahead of Sunday's league clash against Manchester City. "It has come right off the bone, so he is going to be (out) up to 12 weeks we think.

"Towards the end of last season, he felt some pain there and he felt it late and felt it during the Burnley game, but he carried on with his amazing spirit.

"But when we got the scan after the game, it did not show up so well. I am sure he will make a good recovery, but there is no doubt he will be a miss."

Rodgers did confirm Evans has recovered from a thigh injury and will be available for the weekend's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Are Everton about to hijack Tottenham’s deal for striker? - Euro Papers

"He's had a good couple of weeks and I think, for most players, they're not going to be 100%. I'd still have Jonny Evans at 80% because he's such a quality player," Rodgers added.

Manchester City have a long list of absentees themselves, with manager Pep Guardiola turning to youth for Thursday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all injured and Nicolas Otamendi may also miss out due to a niggle.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is self-isolating after contracting COVID-19, while centre back Aymeric Laporte is doubtful having only returned to training last week following his positive test for the virus.

Football Leicester's Rodgers worried about squad depth going into new season 11/09/2020 AT 14:49