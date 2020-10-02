Leicester City have signed defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne for a reported initial fee of €35m (£31.8m).

Fofana has penned a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium, while the price could rise an extra €5m if add-ons are met.

Premier League Chilwell says club's former defender Cole a big factor in Chelsea move A DAY AGO

"I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana said in a statement.

"I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started."

Fofana, 19, is Leicester’s third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of full-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta and winger Cengiz Under on loan from Roma.

Leicester are the early leaders in the Premier League with maximum points from three games.

Premier League Rodri: Leicester 'lucky' and 'did nothing' despite winning 5-2 28/09/2020 AT 09:38