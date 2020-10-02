Leicester City have signed defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne for a reported initial fee of €35m (£31.8m).
Fofana has penned a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium, while the price could rise an extra €5m if add-ons are met.
"I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana said in a statement.
"I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started."
Fofana, 19, is Leicester’s third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of full-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta and winger Cengiz Under on loan from Roma.
Leicester are the early leaders in the Premier League with maximum points from three games.