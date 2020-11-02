For the second league game in a row, Brendan Rodgers absolutely nailed his tactics and as a result, Leicester find themselves second in the table, early goals from Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans, then a second-half clincher from Jamie Vardy plus a late Tielemans penalty were enough to account for a disappointing Leeds - for whom Stuart Dallas bagged.

The game was effectively settled inside three minutes, when Patrick Bamford plopped a free header directly into Kasper Schmeichel’s arms and Leicester immediately countered, Christian Fuchs’ pass and Barnes’ pace electing an error from Robin Koch, allowing Vardy to tee-up Barnes for a tap-in. And on 21 minutes Leicester increased their lead, Illan Meslier saving Vardy’s diving header, only for Tielemans to punch home the loose ball.

Leeds were much improved after half-time and pinned Leicester back following Dallas’ livener on 47 minutes. But they struggled to create, and were eventually punished on the counter, Vardy gleefully converting after a clever pass from Cengiz Under, one of the substitutes. Then after Vardy went off, Mateusz Klich fouled James Maddison, and Tielemans swept home from the spot. Leicester are coming.

Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Leicester City Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

There was a brief period last season when people wondered, without any serious conviction, whether or not Leicester could challenge for the title. But this season that looks a far more sensible conversation, because the two teams who ultimately fought it out have both dropped, and they have strengthened; they now have five wins from seven games, and four on the spin away from home.

Wesley Fofana looks a terrific acquisition, likewise Timothy Castagne, and both give not only quality, but options. Fofana’s presence allows for a back three, while Ricardo will be back shortly to challenge Castagne for his place – likewise Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu. Meanwhile, James Justin and Luke Thomas are improving all the time, and suddenly their defence – previously the weakness in all Brendan Rodgers sides – looks in decent shape.

Harvey Barnes (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Leicester City's Belgian defender Dennis Praet during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on November 2 Image credit: Getty Images

And ahead of that, Jamie Vardy is as lethal as ever, Dennis Praet is showing why he was bought, James Maddison is slowly regaining fitness and Harvey Barnes is fulfilling his obvious potential. At the moment, they’re allowing the team to sit in, but with Praet, Mendy and Youri Tielemans in midfield, plus Wilfred Ndidi to come back, they are just as able to dominate in that area.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Brendan Rodgers probably thinks it was him - with good reason in fairness - but Vardy dominated the game. Leicester played as they did because of him, and Leeds looked terrified of him.Of the three goals his team scored while he was on the pitch, he made two and scored one.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds United: Meslier 6, Ayling 6, Koch 5, Cooper 5, Dallas 6, Shackleton 5, Harrison 5, Klich 5, Hernandez 6, Costa 6, Bamford 5. Subs: Poveda 6,Alioski 6, Roberts 6.

Leicester City: Schmeichel 6, Albrighton 6, Justin 6, Fofana 7, Fuchs 7, Thomas 6, Mendy 6, Tielemans 7, Praet 6, Banres 7, Vardy 8. Subs: Maddison 8, Under 8, Morgan 6.

KEY STAT

Leicester City have made their joint best-ever start to a top-flight season, matching their points tally of 15 from 2000-01.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - HUGE CHANCE FOR LEEDS! They nobble Leicester down the right, Hernandez's craft allowing him to find Costa, who digs to the back post where Harrison nods back ... and Bamford plops a header directly into Schmeichel's arms.



3’ - GOAL! Leeds United 0-1 Leicester City (Barnes) Penny for em Patrick! Fuchs lumps forward down the line and with Barnes screeching down his neck, Koch hesitates. That's exactly what Barnes was hoping and Koch then panics, leaving his backpass short; Vardy nips in, and as Meslier charges out to narrow the angle. Vardy rounds him easily, rolls square, and Barnes taps home. Brendan knows!



21’ - GOAL! Leeds United 0-2 Leicester City (Tielemans) Leicester are too good for Leeds; it really is that simple. This time, Tielemans collects an inaccurate pass and the ball makes its way wide, from where Albrighton crosses to the near post. Vardy goes horizontal to attack it, and Meslier can only save with his head, Tielemans following up to punch home.



47’ - GOAL! Leeds United 1-2 Leicester City (Dallas) Leeds win a corner which goes short, and Dallas curls a ball into the box, one of those which prevents Schmeichel from moving in case someone gets a touch, except no one does, and it floats into the far corner unencumbered! We got ourselves a ball-game!



76’ - GOAL! Leeds United 1-3 Leicester City (Vardy) Schmeichel hurls out to Fuchs and he finds Maddison, who drives forward - Leeds don't seem to know how to defend a counter - and and slides Unger in. He could shoot, but as Mesrier advances, he stabs a lovely little square pass over the keeper's dive, and Vardy snaps home with characteristic glee.

88’ - Klich goes in the back of Maddison right inside the top corner of the box, and that looks a penalty to me. The ref says no and play goes on ... but VAR has a look, and Andre Mariner chugs off to consult the screen ...



90’ - PENALTY TO LEICESTER! The screen hath spoken!



90+1’ - GOAL! Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City (Tielemans pen) Meslier dives left and Tielemans sweeps high into the opposite side of the net! Leicester are going second!



