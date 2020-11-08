The latest VAR controversy in the Premier League surrounds its chief Neil Swarbrick appearing to instruct VAR referee Stuart Attwell about Leicester's opening penalty against Wolves on Sunday.

Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet received the ball just inside the penalty box before striking the ball off Max Kilman's arm from close-range. The Wolves player's arm was raised but appeared to be in a natural position when running.

The match referee Anthony Taylor had a look at the screen on the touchline and awarded a spot-kick. Vardy smashed the ball past Patricio to ensure he's found the back of the net against all of Leicester's 19 Premier League opponents.

But at half-time, Sky Sports showed footage of Swarbrick appearing to replicate the running motion to Attwell.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher suggested at half-time Swarbrick might have been telling Attwell he made a mistake.

Leicester had another penalty in the 39th minute which Vardy took again, but Patricio saved it with his trailing leg.

