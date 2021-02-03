Jesse Lingard grabbed a brace as West Ham won 3-1 away at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Villa had the better chances in the first half but it was West Ham who went ahead six minutes into the second as Michail Antonio held the ball up before finding Said Benrahma, and he picked out Tomas Soucek who rifled the ball into the far corner.

Lingard, who joined West Ham on loan from Manchester United this week, scored five minutes later, firing home a stinging left-foot shot, but Ollie Watkins netted his 11th goal of the season for Villa to reduce the deficit 10 minutes from time.

That prompted a quick response from Lingard, who lashed a shot that squirmed though the grasp of Emiliano Martinez to seal a West Ham victory that lifted them to fifth in the table on 38 points. Villa are ninth on 32.

