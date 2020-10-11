Kevin De Bruyne is open to extending his stay at Manchester City even if Lionel Messi joins the Premier League club.

City have been linked with a move to sign Barcelona talisman Messi, with chief operating officer Omar Berrada saying the club have the financial strength to pull off a move next year.

transfers Manchester City are ready to sign Messi, claims excutive 18 HOURS AGO

And with De Bruyne closing in on a five-year contract extension in Manchester, with two-and-a-half years left on his existing deal, he is not too bothered about Messi potentially joining.

"I don't really care, to be honest," he told reporters.

If he comes, it's a good thing, if he doesn't, there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with.

"I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to City, so I don't know why people are saying I have already agreed to something.

"I always told everybody I am really happy and I feel comfortable, so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

"But, at the moment, nothing has happened, so I just get on with the way it goes."

Liga Ronaldo's achievements 'more impressive' than Messi's - Casillas A DAY AGO