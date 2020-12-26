Aston Villa - Crystal Palace

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dean Smith or Roy Hodgson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site