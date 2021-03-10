Manchester City
    -
    18:00
    10/03/21
    Etihad Stadium
    Southampton
      Premier League • Day 33
      Manchester City - Southampton

      Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Southampton with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 10 March 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Josep Guardiola or Ralph Hasenhüttl? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Manchester City and Southampton news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
