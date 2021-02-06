Manchester United - Everton
Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester United and Everton with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 February 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ole Gunnar Solskjær or Carlo Ancelotti? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Catch the latest Manchester United and Everton news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
UNITED TEAM NEWS
MANCHESTER UNITED VS EVERTON
Good evening and welcome to our live-text coverage of Manchester United vs Everton.
United are fresh off thumping Southampton 9-0 and really need all three points today to retain any hope whatsoever of keeping bace with the seemingly unstoppable Manchester City.
Everton, meanwhile, could go fifth with a win and just a point behind Liverpool with a game in hand too. Any Toffees fans getting excited about the idea of finishing ahead of the Reds? It's by no means impossible.
Plenty to play for an 90 minutes to play it in so stick with us for all the build-up, hype and highlights ahead of kick-off at 8pm.