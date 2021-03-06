Aston Villa and Wolves played out a goalless draw at Villa Park, in a West Midlands derby that lacked the one bit of magic in front of goal to turn the tide.

The home side twice hit the bar in a dominant first half. Wolves improved after the break and Romain Saiss somehow failed to find the target from less than a yard out, while Emiliano Martinez made a stunning save as the points were shared.

Villa carried the greater attacking threat in the opening period and came within a whisker of opening the scoring inside 10 minutes as a howitzer from Ollie Watkins beat Rui Patricio only to clatter against the crossbar.

Premier League Fog does fans a favour as boring United draw again - The Warm-Up 04/03/2021 AT 08:46

Ezri Konsa was the second Villa player to strike the bar when firing powerfully from eight yards, and he arguably should have done better to keep the ball down.

Wolves, driven forward by the impressive Pedro Neto, were much improved after the break.

Neto stung Martinez’s palms after a lung-bursting run and his cross from a clever corner move saw Conor Coady hit the post with a header - with Saiss somehow scooping the rebound over.

Coady was then in a state of bewilderment with 13 minutes left to play as Martinez showed stunning reflexes to push the ball round the post after the Wolves defender had swept in a shot that looked certain to secure the three points.

More details to follow

Premier League McGoldrick hands Sheffield United vital win over Villa 03/03/2021 AT 20:23