Substitute Alexandre Lacazette's second-half goal was enough to ensure Arsenal won back-to-back league games for the first time since September after a 1-0 success at Brighton.

Arsenal were especially poor in the first half, not registering a single shot on target, but the returning skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have scored early in the second half from close range, with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez making a brilliant save with his knee.

The visitors kept the pressure on and just 21 seconds after coming off the bench, Lacazette fired home his third goal in as many games to give the Gunners the lead in the 66th minute.

Brighton could not find a way past a determined Arsenal, who held on to start their climb back up the table after a nightmare opening few months to the season.

More to follow.

