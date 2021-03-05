Brighton once more were left to rue a late goal as Daniel Amartey's 87th minute header saw Leicester leave the Amex Stadium with all three points.

The hosts dominated the first half and were full value for the half-time lead through former England international Adam Lallana, who also saw a header come back off the post.

Leicester were equally dominant for most of the second half and Youri Tielemans' through-ball set up Kelechi Iheanacho.

A draw seemed a fair result but Roberto Sanchez, dominant in the air up to this point, missed a corner allowing the Foxes defender to nod home.

The result leaves Brighton just three points clear of third-bottom Fulham.

Talking point – Seagulls only have themselves to blame

Brighton were so dominant in the first half. Perhaps not in possession, but they were the only team that looked like scoring – barring Leicester full debutant Sidnei Tavares’ superb 25-yard half-volley.

Leicester could not pick up Adam Lallana at this point and Youri Tielemans was barely in the game.

After half-time they stopped attacking, sat back and allowed Leicester to have the ball higher up the field, with their wing-backs able to play as wingers.

Brighton have been unlucky, particularly with decisions last week at West Brom, but there is a question mark over their character when they cannot take advantage of the good positions their football puts them in.

They are maybe fortunate with the teams below them, but they do not look like a side one would depend on to get positive results if they need them in the last few games.

Man of the match – Adam Lallana

Approaching his 33rd birthday, on the evidence of the season so far it would be easy to write off Lallana as a spent force in the Premier League, but this was a display he could have given four or five years go.

Playing in the hole behind Adam Maupay, he gave Brighton a creative edge in the last third they simply do not usually possess, where their one-pace passing when going into the box somewhat explains the yawning gap between their expected and actual goal tallies.

Twice in the first half Lallana was close to creating goals for Maupay with the Frenchman twice moving just offside as the former England international played through-balls with a backheel and no-look instep volley and, of course, he made no mistake when in front of goal before, of all things, almost scoring when he met a free kick with a glancing header.

Even in the second half when his team-mates stopped feeding the ball, he remained dangerous and, while perhaps should have done better with his effort when denied a winner by Schmeichel before, he remained his side’s lone threat.

Player ratings:

Brighton: Sanchez 5; Gross 7, White 6, Dunk 6, Burn 7; Bissouma 6, Veltman 6, Trossard 6; Mac Allister 7, Lallana 8*; Maupay 6.

Sub: Alzate 6, Welbeck 5, Jakanbakhsh 6.

Leicester: Schmeichel 7; Amartey 7, Fofana 6, Soyuncu 6; Ricardo Pereira 6, Ndidi 7, Castagne 7; Tielemans 7, Tavares 6; Iheanacho 7, Vardy 6.

Subs: Choudhury 6, Albrighton 7.

Match highlights:

11’ GOAL FOR BRIGHTON! Lallana slots home with panache sending Schmeichel the wrong way with his eyes after being played through by Maupay.

36’ Great save from Sanchez. Leicester's best play of the match so far. Iheanacho hits a lovely ball over the top to Vardy who cushions a header down to Tavares who unleashes a rocket from 25 yards just close enough to Sanchez to enable him to push away.

40’ Off the post! Gross puts in a free kick which Lallana meets at the near post with a glancing header that comes back off the post.

63’ GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Brighton seemed remarkably open as Tielemans played a perfect through-ball for Iheanacho who calmly delayed his effort until Sanchez had dived and then dinked the ball past him into the net.

88’ GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Amartey stoops low to head home from close range after Sanchez missed an attempted punch of Tielemans' corner.

Key stats:

504 – Number of days since Adam Lallana’s last Premier League goal.

1540 - Number of days since Daniel Amartey's last Premier League goal.

