Premier League

In a surprise turn of events in the race for the top four, Leicester City could only stumble to a 1-1 draw at the hands of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Harvey Barnes were enough for a share of the spoils to give Palace their first goal in their last three games, and Leicester their second draw in as many games.

In a game where Leicester had made seven changes and Palace four, it was a tentative affair in the first half, with the Eagles happy to sit in and contain the Foxes, particularly having conceded 10 goals in their last two games.

Kelechi Iheanacho missed a spot kick, saved well and comfortably by Vicente Guaita in the home side's goal, and it was the talismanic Zaha who popped up at the far post to cushion home, finishing off a fine attacking move that he himself had orchestrated.

Andros Townsend went close in the first half to give the hosts an initial lead, and Leicester went close through Dennis Praet who fired over after a deflected Ayoze Perez cross.

Palace's staunch defensive stubbornness would be in vain though, as Barnes struck with a sweet left footed drive to steal a point for Leicester, who will see this as two points dropped rather than one gained in the race for Champions League football.

As both sides strove for the victory, it would be Leicester with the better of the chances - Barnes, re-energised after his goal, at the fore of it - but the Foxes could not make their opportunities and overall superiority in the game count, and they walk away with a point - perhaps a fortuitous sparing of their blushes as they stay in contention with the table-topping challengers.

TALKING POINT - RODGERS MAKES SEVEN CHANGES

Brendan Rodgers made seven alterations to the side that drew with Manchester United at the King Power last time out, and it could well have hampered the visitors' chances of three points here.

One of those changes, Iheanacho, was poor throughout; sloppy link up play with Dennis Praet, another newcomer to the side, and a penalty miss to cap off a dismal day at the office for the Nigerian striker.

Daniel Amartey was forced to fill in at centre back alongside Jonny Evans, despite Caglar Soyuncu back amongst the substitutes after a return from injury, and Ayoze Perez, bright in patches of the game, couldn't make the same impact that perhaps would have come from James Maddison.

As the Foxes fell behind, Rodgers' hand was forced; and he dipped onto his bench to bring on Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy, but neither of Leicester's key men could muster anything worthy of a win that would have taken them level with table-toppers Liverpool on goal difference.

MAN OF THE MATCH - WILFRIED ZAHA, CRYSTAL PALACE

It was indeed a dogged performance from the mid-tablers, but of course, it was the Ivorian Zaha who came up with the goods again, netting their first goal after two abysmal defensive performances.

The number 11 troubled the visitors' defence with his direct running, pace and trickery, forcing either one of Evans and Amartey into a difficult split decision to either go infield and close him down, or risk him running directly at the back four with pace, forcing the backline to retreat towards their own goal.

The goal was superb - Zaha started the flowing move with a driving turn of pace through the gears and through the lines, penetrating the Leicester midfield, drawing out the visitors' central defenders. before spraying it out to Andros Townsend, whose inswinging cross was met by the instep of the Palace forward.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 7, Clyne 6, Kouyate 6, Tomkins 6, Mitchell 6, Townsend 6, Milivojevic 6, Riedewald 6, Schlupp 6, Benteke 6, Zaha 8. Subs: McArthur, Ayew.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Justin 6, Amartey 6, Evans 6, Thomas 6, Choudhury 5, Mendy 6, Perez 7, Praet 5, Barnes 7, Iheanacho 4. Subs: Vardy, Tielemans, Gray.

KEY MOMENTS

19': SAVED! Guiata with a strong hand; a poor pen from the Nigerian - a nice height for the Spaniard.

27': CLOSE! Taken quickly and worked nicely out wide to Schlupp, and his cross is diverted wide at the near post by Townsend!

58': GOAL! What a man Wilf Zaha is! Brushing past four, five Leicester players, sending it wide for Townsend who cuts inside and swings it in for the Ivorian who peels away around the back, and he caresses the ball inside Schmeichel's near post. Richly deserved for the home side after their significant improvement.

83': GOAL! There's the equaliser! Harvey Barnes - driving infield onto the left foot, and drives it beyond Guaita at the near post.

KEY STAT

