Manchester City will be hoping for a Liverpool victory at Manchester United tomorrow in order to win a third Premier League title in four years after running out 2-0 winners over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

City knew victory was crucial for early celebrations, but they didn't start with a clear desire to make it happen, failing to register a shot on target in the first half. After the break, they stepped it up and coasted to three points.

Understandably, given this game is sandwiched by a Champions League semi final against PSG, Pep Guardiola made nine changes.

They created chances, with Ferran Torres firing wide after Benjamin Mendy's cross and Sergio Aguero shooting over under pressure from Scott Dann. Palace defended well and shut down spaces.

The hosts' best move came down the right, when Andros Townsend found Joel Ward. His cross was cut out by Rodri, before Christian Benteke saw a shot deflected.

Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net nine minutes before half time, but his emphatic finish was ruled out for offside before being checked by VAR.

Soon after the break, City hit their stride. Dann was forced to clear Torres' deft cross away with Jesus waiting to score, before Aguero broke the deadlock with a superb touch and finish.

Just 84 seconds later, it was two when Torres bent a perfectly-weighted shot past a helpless Vicente Guaita.

Chances came and went for City, who were looking much more potent as the game went on. In the end, it was a good afternoon's work.

TALKING POINT - City on the brink after strong second half

It is only a matter of time anyway, but Guardiola's men will want their main rivals of recent times, Liverpool, to do them a favour and beat United to relinquish their crown. With so many changes, City lacked fluidity until they opened the scoring, but once they hit their stride, they were difficult to stop.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

It was vintage Aguero in the end. His fine goal was something of a poignant moment, as there won't be many more of them to come before he leaves in the summer. But the Argentine led by example throughout, dropping deep in the first half to help orchestrate attacks. A refined performance from a legendary figure.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Mitchell 7, Dann 6, Kouyate 5, Ward 6, Riedewald 5, Milivojevic 5, Eze 6, Townsend 5, Zaha 5, Benteke 6 Substitutes: Schlupp 5, Mateta 5, Ayew N/A

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Mendy 6, Laporte 7, Ake 6, Cancelo 7, Sterling 7, Rodri 6, Fernandinho 7, Torres 7, Aguero 8, Jesus 7 Substitutes: Zinchenko 6

KEY MOMENTS

36' - NO GOAL! Jesus shoots into the roof of the net but is called offside, I'm sure it'll be checked.

53' - OFF THE LINE! Dann clears afteer Torres chips the ball across goal, looking for Jesus. Great defending.

57' - GOAL! Aguero lashes home a superb pass by Mendy. Lovely finish.

59' - GOAL! All of a sudden, its two. Superb finish by Torres, angled into the corner.

KEY STATS

- Aguero scored his first ever goal at Selhurst Park, moving five goals behind Andy Cole in the all time Premier League charts.

- Manchester City have now scored 700 goals under Pep Guardiola

