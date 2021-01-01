West Ham beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League’s first game of 2021.

It was a match that had a lot riding on it. Everton could have gone second with a win, while West Ham knew they could go equal on points with fifth place Aston Villa if they grabbed all three points.

But for the majority of the game both sides cancelled each other out. The first half was devoid of any real chances, both teams seemed to be suffering from a real lack of creativity, as they looked for the simple passing options of left to right.

The first clear chance came at the end of the half when Everton’s Bernard attempted a quick snap shot from outside the box, but Darren Randolph did well to get down quickly and make the save.

The second half continued in the same fashion until both managers made changes with Rodríguez and Antonio being introduced.

But it was Tomás Soucek that was the match winner for the Hammers. He was quickest to react to a deflection off Mina to grab all three points for David Moyes at his old stomping ground.

Next up for Everton is an FA cup tie with Rotherham followed by an away trip to Molineux to face Wolves in the Premier League.

While West Ham play Stockport County in the FA Cup and then host Burnley in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT - MOYES FIRST WIN AT GOODISON

David Moyes finally recorded his first win at Everton since leaving the Merseyside outfit in 2013. He had lost all four competitive fixtures at Goodison Park and the sense of relief for the Scotsman was clear at full time. It was a massive win for his side that were winless in four games.

MAN OF THE MATCH - TOMÁŠ SOUČEK (WEST HAM)

The Czech has a habit of grabbing important goals for the Londoners. His forward thinking to anticipate the possible deflection off Yerry Mina was the difference in a game that lacked that kind of intelligent play. His fifth goal of the season now makes him the club's top scorer.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 7, Mina 6, Holgate 6, Godfrey 6, Doucouré 6, Davies 6, Bernard 7, G Sigurdsson 6, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 5, Rodríguez 5, André Gomes 6, Tosun n/a

West Ham: Randolph 6, Coufal 6, Dawson 6, Ogbonna 8, Cresswell 7, Rice 6, Bowen 7, Fornals 6, Soucek 9, Benrahma 6, Haller 5, Antonio 6, Lanzini n/a, Yarmolenko n/a

KEY MOMENTS

44' Chance! Sigurdsson sends the corner in and it's pushed out to the edge of the box. Bernard sees his chance as he shoots from range and forces Randolph into his first save of the game

59' - Shot! Cresswell takes the free kick and whips in a shot but Pickford gets a hand on it and palms it away

64' - Miss! - Fornals misses West Ham's best chance of the game. Bowen floats in a brilliant cross. But the header is weak

85' - Goal! West Ham have taken the lead through Soucek! He reacts quickly after the ball deflects off Mina and he turns the ball into the back of the net

KEY STAT

It was a simple tap in today, but since his Premier League debut in February, Tomáš Souček, has scored more headed goals (4) in the competition than player

West Ham boss David Moyes has secured his first win at Goodison Park in five visits in all competitions since leaving Everton in 2013 (L4)

