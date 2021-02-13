Alisson endured another horror show as Liverpool’s fading title hopes suffered a near fatal blow with a 3-1 defeat at top four rivals Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions dominated for most of the contest and took a deserved lead through Mohamed Salah’s 23rd goal of the season.

However, the Foxes levelled when VAR overturned an offside decision that had initially ruled out James Maddison’s free kick 12 minutes from time.

Alisson then collided with the Reds’ debutant, Ozan Kabak just moments later to allow Jamie Vardy to gleefully race clear and fire into an empty net.

Harvey Barnes put the icing on a dramatic late turnaround with a clinical third as the visiting defence stood in stunned disarray.

The result sees Leicester move up to second, four points off leaders Manchester City having played two games more. Liverpool, who are now six points behind the Foxes, stay fourth for now but look set to face a real battle for Champions League qualification.

The Merseysiders will need to lift themselves quickly for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with RB Leipzig prior to hosting Everton next Saturday. Leicester are away to Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday before visiting Aston Villa on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

What now for Liverpool. The title defence lies in tatters and Liverpool face a huge task just to make the top four. All of the sides immediately below them have games in hand and the Reds look far from putting a run together having now lost three in a row.

It all turned in a bizarre seven-minute spell after Salah had seemingly put them on the path to a confident victory. VAR checked a Leicester free kick/penalty on the left and, although Liverpool survived the potential award of a spot kick, they were undone when Maddison’s strike flew straight in from the set piece. The initial offside call was overturned and from there it was disaster for Klopp and co.

Alisson had looked solid after his high-profile errors against Manchester City, but his mad dash out of his box to collide with Kabak gave the Foxes the crucial second goal. The Brazilian’s confidence will now take some lifting while Kabak will rue being involved in the mix-up after what had been a quiet bow up to that point.

There’s no time for Klopp to oversee any great autopsy as two huge games lie ahead in the days ahead. It’s pretty much Champions League or bust for the Merseysiders now, but they look some way off emulating their 2019 triumph. RB Leipzig will fancy their chances on Tuesday, while neighbours Everton provide a massive test in the league next weekend. Liverpool can still revive their season with two big results in those encounters, but there’s no doubt they are under huge pressure now and have an injury list that doesn't seem to stop growing.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City). The midfielder was magnificent in front of the Foxes back four. Won countless challenges as Liverpool dominated for long spells. He was superb in the air and gave an all-round classy display.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 8, Pereira 7, Amartey 7, Evans 7, Soyuncu 8, Albrighton 6, Ndidi 8, Tielemans 6, Barnes 7, Maddison 7, Vardy 7. Subs: Perez 5, Choudhury n/a, Mendy n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 5, Alexander-Arnold 8, Robertson 7, Kabak 6, Henderson 6, Jones 6, Milner 5, Wijnaldum 6, Mane 7, Salah 7, Firmino 7. Subs: Thiago 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Shaqiri n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

27’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Schmeichel somehow keeps out Firmino's close-range volley with a big right hand. The flag was up for an offside against Henderson in the build-up, but the Foxes keeper didn't know that. It was simply a magnificent stop from the Dane.

42’ – LEICESTER CITY CHANCE! Vardy seizes upon Maddison's flick from a long ball but sees his thumping shot smack the bar and fly over.

57’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Alexander Arnold takes aim with a delightful 30-yard free kick that takes a slight deflection on its way to thumping against the crossbar.

67’ - GOAL! – Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool. Salah strikes and Liverpool have the breakthrough. The Egyptian curls a lovely first-time finish into the far corner from Firmino's sublime flick.

78’ - GOAL! – Leicester City 1-1 Liverpool. Leicester think they have levelled. Maddison's whipped free kick from the left beats everyone and flies into the far corner. Amartey is initially deemed offside but VAR checks and the goal stands!

81’ - GOAL! – Leicester City 2-1 Liverpool. Disaster for Liverpool. Alisson races out of his area and collides with new boy, Kabak. Vardy races towards an empty net to gleefully fire in.

84’ – LEICESTER CITY CHANCE! Alisson produces a stunning double save to keep out Barnes and then Vardy's follow-up.

85’ - GOAL! – Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool. Barnes surges in from the left flank and slots a low shot into the far corner. Where was the visiting defence?

KEY STATS

Only Robbie Fowler & Steve McManaman (24) have combined for more Premier League goals for Liverpool than Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino (18).

Only versus Arsenal (11) has Jamie Vardy scored more Premier League goals than he has versus Liverpool (8 - level with Man City).

Barnes has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Leicester City this season; no English midfielder currently playing for a Premier League side has netted more.

Liverpool have lost three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when managed by current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

