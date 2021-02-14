Southampton let a lead slip again as Wolves came from behind to win 2-1 at St Mary’s in the Premier League midday kick off.

Both teams started brightly with high energy pressing, but it didn’t take long for Saints to settle into their shape and make life difficult for Wolves, who looked to be lacking in confidence. One man who wasn’t short of that was Danny Ings, who fired home a powerful volley inside the box after 25 minutes. The Southampton striker had Stuart Armstrong to thank after the Scotsman made a driving run to find space for the cross, which was inch perfect.

It was a game where influential players like Pedro Neto and Adama Traoré needed to step up to the plate to break down Southampton, but the wingers were guilty of over playing or miscontrolling the ball in the first half.

But what a difference a goal makes. Wolves burst into life in the second half as Nélson Semedo won a penalty off Ryan Bertrand, who really couldn’t have done much to get out of the way of the cross from such close range. Up stepped Rúben Neves, who calmly slotted the ball past Alex McCarthy and sent the keeper the wrong way.

Neto then twisted Jannik Vestergaard inside out to make a yard of space, but the winger still had plenty to do from such a tight angle, his shot curling wonderfully into the back of the net.

For Ralph Hasenhuttl it was an all too familiar story as his side once again let a lead slip having looked so good in the first half. Next up for Southampton is another home clash against Chelsea, while Wolves host Leeds.

