West Brom and Newcastle shared the spoils at The Hawthorns as both sides played out a 0-0 draw in a game that had a massive three points up for grabs.

It was a game that many would have predicted to be a cagey affair, with both sides recognising the huge implications of losing and opting for a defensive approach. But it was far from that.

Early on the game became stretched as Newcastle and West Brom went toe to toe with a series of counter attacks, but poor decision making in the final third meant that the ball didn’t find the back of the net.

Joelinton was guilty of choosing to pass the ball rather than shooting on goal after he bullied his way into The Baggies box. Up the other end Matheus Pereira found himself in space from a Conor Townsend cross, be he didn’t make a true connection with the ball making it an easy save for Martin Dubravka.

The second half continued to be finely poised, but neither side could capitalise on their chances as the game drifted towards a goalless draw. Matt Phiilips missed West Brom’s best opportunity early in the second half as he lashed his shot over the bar from close range.

Of the two managers, Steve Bruce will likely be the most content as the draw helps ease the attention from a week of media scrutiny around a training ground bust up.

Next up for West Brom is a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, while Newcastle entertain Aston Villa at St James Park.

