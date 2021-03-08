Jesse Lingard registered on the scoresheet once again as West Ham overcame Leeds in an action-packed contest at the London Stadium to climb up to fifth in the Premier League.

Leeds made a blistering start to proceedings and had the ball in the back of the net twice inside the first 15 minutes, but Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamford saw their efforts correctly chalked off.

West Ham quickly grew into the contest though and by the half-hour mark were two goals to the good. Having been upended inside the penalty area by Luke Ayling, Lingard had his spot-kick saved by Illan Meslier but he reacted quickly to slot home from the rebound. Craig Dawson doubled their advantage eight minutes later with a simple headed finish from Aaron Cresswell's excellent corner delivery as Leeds' defence was found wanting.

Lukasz Fabianski made a fine save to deny Raphinha as Leeds made a bright start to the second-half, but West Ham continued to carry a threat at the opposite end, with Pablo Fornals hitting the crossbar with a beautiful effort from distance.

Leeds threw players forward in desperate search of a goal but their best opportunities fell to the wasteful Bamford, who had a night to forget in front of goal, while Dawson was equally effective at the back to clear Rodrigo's point-blank range off the line.

The result means David Moyes' charges remain two points behind Chelsea in fourth after the Blues beat Everton earlier in the evening, while Leeds stay 11th.

TALKING POINT - Lingard's renaissance continues as West Ham impress once more

A perennial underachiever at Old Trafford, Lingard has the look of a player reborn under David Moyes at West Ham.

The 28-year-old has now scored four goals in six league games for the Hammers - as many as he netted in his previous 38 games in the competition for Manchester United. He has been central to West Ham's success since his arrival in January, and he was once again his side's most creative outlet in another impressive team display from Moyes' charges.

Up to fifth in the league, West Ham have now won eight of their last 11 games and with a game in hand on all of their rivals must be an outside bet for finishing in the Champions League spots. They proved clinical in attack and resolute at the back, which has largely been the story of a memorable season so far.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Craig Dawson (West Ham)

The 30-year-old was excellent at both ends of the pitch. A constant threat from attacking set-pieces, he scored and hit the woodwork with another attempt, while defensively his positioning was excellent as he cleared Rodrigo's effort off the line.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 8, Coufal 6, Diop 7, Dawson 9, Cresswell 8, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Lingard 8, Fornals 7, Benrahma 6, Antonio 7.. subs: Johnson N/A, Bowen 5.

Leeds: Meslier 6, Ayling 5, Cooper 5, Llorente 5, Dallas 5, Phillips 6, Klich 4, Raphinha 6, Roberts 6, Costa 4, Bamford 4.. subs: Rodrigo 4, Harrison 5, Alioski 5.

KEY MOMENTS

6' - Goal ruled out! Leeds have the ball in the back of the net - but it's not going to count! Costa is unmarked at the far post and he picks out Roberts in the middle, who slots it past Fabianski. It goes to VAR who adjudges Costa is just offside. Really tight call.

8' - Another goal ruled out! Bamford with the finish this time, but again it's chalked off. Raphinha ran the ball out of play before he played the cross. VAR checks and confirms it's the right call.

21' - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Leeds (Jesse Lingard): Lingard steps up to take the penalty he won, but Meslier saves it! But he's immediately onto the rebound and pokes home to give West Ham the lead!

28' - GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Leeds (Craig Dawson): Too easy for West Ham as Dawson doubles their lead! Dawson escapes his marker and is left with a simple headed finish from Cresswell's delightful corner delivery.

45'+1 - West Ham hit the post! Only the woodwork denies Dawson a second! Cresswell picks out the defender once more but on this occasion his stooping header crashes off the post. Leeds are so nervous in defending set-pieces but they get away with it this time.

86' - Off the line! And still Leeds can't find the net, as Dawson is on the line to clear from Rodrigo! It looked easier to score than miss!

KEY STATS

West Ham have won three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since March 2019, while David Moyes has registered three victories in a row at home in the competition for the first time since winning his last six with Everton in 2013.

Leeds have lost 13 of their last 14 games in London in all competitions (D1), losing all five in the capital in the Premier League this season.

No Premier League defender has scored more goals in all competitions this season than West Ham's Craig Dawson (4 - level with Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma and John Stones).

