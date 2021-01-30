West Bromwich Albion - Fulham

Follow the Premier League live Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 30 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sam Allardyce or Scott Parker? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest West Bromwich Albion and Fulham news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

