Liverpool and Everton will both play home games behind closed doors after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britain's Covid-19 restrictions.

The clubs were the last two in the Premier League admitting fans as the area had been in Tier 2 since December 2.

However, that has now changed with the latest government restrictions and all 20 Premier League teams will again play behind closed doors.

Liverpool play their next three games away from Anfield but their home match against Manchester United on January 17 will be played without fans.

Everton will not be allowed to welcome fans on Friday when they host West Ham, while their FA Cup third-round tie with Rotherham on January 9 will also be behind closed doors. Everton are then not at home again until January 27.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, all professional sporting events will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

