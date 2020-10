Football

Rick Parry: Liverpool and Man Utd should be praised for controversial EPL reform plan

Liverpool and Manchester United want more control over Premier League decision-making and are behind proposals that will also reduce the size of the top flight to 18 teams, a proposal called Project Big Picture. The plans were publicly announced and backed Sunday by the chairman of the English Football League, Rick Parry.

