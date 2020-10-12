‘Dead in the water’

Starting with The Telegraph, who are reporting that Project Big Picture looks “dead in the water” given at least 13 Premier League clubs are against the shake-up proposed by Liverpool and Manchester United. There is set to be a “defining” shareholders meeting on Wednesday, but it does not appear there is sufficient support with the only way for Liverpool and United to push through with their plans is by joining the EFL.

Premier League West Ham 'very much against' Project Big Picture 10 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: All eyes on Wednesday’s meeting then, where it appears Liverpool and United could well be facing a wall of opposition. Even West Ham, one of the nine clubs along with the ‘big six’, Everton and Southampton who would be boosted by the changes, are said to be “appalled” – perhaps that tells you all you need to know, but it won’t go quietly it seems.

***

Don’t mention the PPV

Want to know what Premier League managers think about the new £14.95 pay-per-view matches starting this weekend? Well, you might not find out, according to the Daily Mail, with the league writing to all 20 clubs and urging the team bosses to avoid questions on the controversial move and instead focus on the need to get fans back into stadiums. Leicester were the only club to vote against the plan to show five matches on pay-per-view only each weekend.

Paper Round’s view: The answers may not come, but there will be questions aplenty. Between that and questions about Project Big Picture there will be plenty to dive into come Thursday and Friday’s press conferences – but it appears quotes may be thin on the ground. Let’s see which managers will be willing to speak out and go against the reported wishes of the Premier League.

***

Man City chase Tagliafico

Manchester City will make a move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico in January, The Sun reports. City were looking to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer, although the defender was determined to stay and fight for his spot. His place could fall further down the pecking order however it City sign £20m-rated Tagliafico, who is wanted to provide competition for Benjamin Mendy.

Tagliafico Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: More money on another defender. At what point will improving what you’ve already got be deemed the correct solution, rather than searching for another quick fix?

***

Mata rejects Saudi Arabia move

Juan Mata has turned down the chance to play for an unnamed Saudi Arabian team because he is convinced Manchester United will win a trophy this season, the Mail reports. The midfielder is yet to feature in the Premier League this campaign, but the Spaniard has rejected an £18m deal to move to the Middle East as he wants to remain at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old has played in United’s two League Cup games so far this season, and will likely be reduced to cup appearances or league matches off the bench unless something changes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

uan Mata of Manchester United celebrates scoring a penalty to make the score 0-1 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Luton Town and Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: In this very busy season it makes sense for Solskjaer to have a big enough squad to cope with the league, Europe and two cups, particularly with United still in the League Cup and the FA Cup just two months away – after six Champions League games and a packed Christmas. That means keeping Mata would be a wise move, especially as his experience has already helped United’s ‘B’ team this season.

Premier League FA to block Project Big Picture with ‘golden share’ 11 HOURS AGO