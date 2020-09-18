FRIDAY’S BIG STORIES

Thiago, Bale, Reguilon incoming

After the hullabaloo Arsenal created to announce their captain was in fact staying with the club after all, it is Liverpool and Tottenham’s turn to get creative, so turn those notifications on ye fans of Reds and Spurs, and await whatever shenanigans your club will get up to.

Plenty on the twittersphere are hoping Gareth Bale’s return to Spurs will be marked with an announcement video featuring the Welshman playing golf, perhaps even speaking Spanish too… ‘Volví,’ he says, as he drives a golf ball through a Zinedine Zidane poster before it rolls towards and into a hole dug out in Tottenham’s centre-circle. It could happen, after the round of golf with Levy which could or could not but probably not be true...

All the while, up on Merseyside you get the feeling Liverpool’s reveal will be somewhat reserved in comparison when Thiago holds up that No 6 shirt, of course leaning on some Melwood wall at some point, before declaring his desire to win a 72nd league winners’ medal.

With Sergio Reguilon on the way to Spurs too, Friday looks set to be a busy one for transfers, although on the eve of their first Premier League match all is quiet up in Manchester as United supporters await additions to Donny van de Beek.

They could be waiting some time.

Short-lived Spurs theories

Much has been made of Spurs’ hectic Europa-League-Carabao-Cup-Premier-League September schedule special, and so conspiracies were rife when they conceded to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the 71st minute of their, checks notes, second qualifying round encounter.

‘Classic Jose’, ‘Mourinho working his magic’, and all that, for how better to alleviate a fixture list by getting knocked out a competition that would take 17 matches for them to reach the final. Genuis.

But alas, blushes were spared thanks to Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, and two red cards for Lokomotiv, meaning Spurs’ hopes of a 67-match season remain very much alive.

No doubt Mourinho will be delighted. C’mon Tanguy, he brought you on to mess it up, not score the winner…

Meanwhile at Barca…

The dreaded vote of no confidence. Normally that phrase appears when board members back Premier League managers just days before they go and hire Sam Allardyce, but in this instance, it’s all about the Barcelona president.

Josep Maria Bartomeu’s reign could soon be over after a campaign, #MesQueUnaMocio, More Than A Motion, pulled in more than 20,000 signatures when just 16,521 were needed to force a no-confidence vote.

They will now have to be verified, but it means the presidential elections could even take place before Christmas. Make it November 3, why not, and while you’re there, what odds on a Trump-Font double?

Oh, and while we’re covering the mess at Barcelona, here’s a tweet from former head coach Quique Setien informing the club that he and his staff are taking legal action given they are yet to receive their compensation.

And yes, that is Setien’s actual Twitter account. #NewProfilePic

Quique Setien's Twitter profile pic

IN OTHER NEWS

Wait... What?

Europa League madness Image credit: Eurosport

Where do you even begin? Seemingly an own goal to win it in the 92nd minute before an equaliser two minutes later... Then come extra time Backa Topola of, quick Google, the Serbian SuperLiga (where's the badge, Google?) go down to nine men but still manage a 117th-minute leveller to force a shootout... Which they lost 5-4 to Steaua Bucharest, who just to add another layer of drama had only three players on their bench after nine came down with coronavirus ahead of the game...

IN THE CHANNELS

The sort of #content that deserves the amount of retweets and likes it has received. Posted on Wednesday, mind, but very relevant today.

HAT TIP

Who better to describe the emotions of Gareth Bale, temporarily for now, leaving Madrid after seven years than Sid Lowe for the Guardian...

The saddest thing about Gareth Bale’s departure from Real Madrid is that no one is really sad at all. Instead, there is anger and disappointment but mostly a kind of weary relief, a release. He’s gone? Good, we can all get on with our lives. And no one more so than him: maybe the Welshman can play a bit of football again, and maybe he’ll be brilliant too, just not at the Bernabéu where it has been effectively over for some time. Now at least, now at last, it is actually over – four European Cups, two league titles and more than a hundred goals later.

COMING UP

The Champions League winners are back in action as Bayern Munich host Schalke tonight, minus Thiago no doubt. There’s also Coventry with their first home game back in the Championship, against QPR, after eight years away in League One.

