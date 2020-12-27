Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he will never take the sight of a packed out stadium for granted ever again, following widespread closures of top-flight grounds due to Covid-19.

Liverpool and Everton are the only two Premier League clubs able to welcome supporters to their stadia, with Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions in place on Merseyside.

London clubs, along with Southampton and Brighton, were briefly also in Tier 2, but a spike in cases in the south of England forced the capital, along with Sussex and Hampshire into Tier 4, where fans are barred. Much of the rest of the country is in Tier 3, in which matches must also be played behind closed doors.

There have been suggestions that the presence of a crowd gives Liverpool an unfair advantage in the title race, but Klopp has rejected this notion, although he admits he is grateful.

“It’s a massive benefit from an emotional point of view [to play in front of fans]. It’s nice, much more enjoyable,” he is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Results-wise it has not made the biggest difference – we played in an empty stadium and with 2,000 fans and won most games, so it’s not an advantage.

“Long may it continue that we can keep people in the stadium but with the new tier system it doesn’t look likely. There are still bigger problems out there and the moment they say it’s not possible [to have spectators] then we have to wait for the next moment it’s possible again.

What this year has shown us is to enjoy the good things for as long as they are there, and I will never, ever in my life take a full stadium for granted.

"Working at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool, I don’t think I played a home game for a long time in a not sold-out stadium. I enjoyed it but I didn’t think how special it is. I will much more in the future.”

