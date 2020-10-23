Jurgen Klopp is still unsure when he will be able to welcome Virgil van Dijk back into the fold after the Dutchman was injured in last week's Merseyside derby.

The Dutchman was injured by a rough challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in last weekend's 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby.

He subsequently underwent surgery but no timeframe has been given for his return, with Klopp now prepared to use midfielder Fabinho in the heart of defence.

"We don't want to know how long he'll (Van Dijk) be out for. It will take time that is clear," Klopp told reporters at a press conference.

"We all know Fab can play this position, he did it against Bayern (Munich) last year in a home game, for example, and he played great.

"But this line had not played together before the Ajax game. You can't talk about it or exchange notes, it is about feeling what is right. It will take time for these boys to get used to each other."

Liverpool face Sheffield United in the Premier League this Saturday and Klopp is wary of the threat posed by the Blades, despite their poor start to the season, which has seen them pick up just one point so far.

"Sheffield United ... deserve a lot of attention for what they do because it is really good," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"Even when the results are not so far like they wished for the performances, they have not been bad and I'm sure Chris Wilder knows that.

"For us that makes it tricky and they had full week to prepare for this game."

