Pep Guardiola says Liverpool can still win the Premier League after Jurgen Klopp conceded the title.

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with a 3-0 win over Spurs on Saturday, while they are 13 points ahead of fourth placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Premier League Emotional Klopp concedes title 7 HOURS AGO

The Reds conceded three late goals against Leicester City on Saturday in their third consecutive Premier League defeat, forcing an emotional Klopp to concede the title.

But Guardiola rejects his rival manager's claims.

Speaking after his side's win over Spurs, he said:

From what I saw, the way they played today against Leicester, of course we have to lose games but of course they can do it.

"It is the same Liverpool that I met in the last years but in the boxes they are not as clinical as they were before. Football is boxes and sometimes you have that period where you have to create more to score and every time they arrive they score.

'Of course Liverpool can win the league’ – Guardiola responds after Klopp concedes title

"Football is mood, feeling, not tactics sometimes. The quality of the team is still there.

"I don't think they drop the quality of press or play, they always create more than the opponent. I don't like to suffer against them but as a spectator, I always enjoy watching Liverpool."

Premier League Klopp: VAR got it wrong - Three Leicester players were offside 8 HOURS AGO