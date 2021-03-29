Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate to join this summer.

The centre-back is highly rated and is currently featuring for France at the European Under-21 Championship.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been without first choice defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for much of their Premier League title defence, which has fallen well short of expectations.

The Athletic claims the Merseyside club’s pursuit of Konate is at an advanced stage and that they are likely to pay a release clause thought to be worth around £34m.

Konate has mostly been used as a substitute for the Bundesliga club recently following injury, with the likes of Dayot Upamecano (who is also leaving to join Bayern Munich), Lukas Klostermann and Nordi Mukiele keeping him out of the team, though he did feature at the back end of 2020, including in the 3-2 Champions League win over Manchester United in December.

The defender began his professional career at Sochaux, making his first-team debut in 2017 before moving to Germany later that summer.

Liverpool have been short of cover at the back because of their injury issues, though Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke in January, while Ben Davies came in from Preston - though he is yet to make his debut.

