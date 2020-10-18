Liverpool are waiting for results of a scan on Virgil van Dijk after he was brought down by a heavy challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Dutch international was on the receiving end of a wild lunge from Jordan Pickford that might have resulted in a red card had the defender not been flagged for offside.

However he had to leave the pitch after the challenge and the Daily Mail believes he may not start again this season. The club are now expected to get clarification on the severity of any injury.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez would be expected to cover in the event of any extended absence, with both English and international transfer deadlines for the Premier League now passed.

BeIN sports presenter Richard Keys claimed that Van Dijk had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which often requires surgery and can take half a year or more to recover from.

Liverpool have asked for reviews by the Premier League on both the challenge from Pickford and also Richarlison's crunching foul on new signing Thiago Alcantara.

