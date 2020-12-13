Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury blow with the news that Diogo Jota is set to miss up to eight weeks of action with a knee injury picked up in the Champions League clash against Midtjylland.

Since moving to Anfield from Wolves in the summer, the Portuguese forward has been in superb form, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

But Jurgen Klopp fielded the 24-year-old in the dead rubber trip to Norway in midweek. After scoring, he was substituted with an injury nine minutes from full-time.

The German manager has now confirmed that he could be out until February but has avoided surgery on the injury.

"It's worse than we first thought but better than we then thought," he told Sky Sports before his side's Premier League trip to Fulham.

"The potential surgeons had a look at it and no surgery needed but he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one and a half, two months?"

Our View: This is a problem Klopp has made for himself

Diogo Jota has arguably been the best summer signing and his form for Liverpool has been fantastic and, with Roberto Firmino under-performing, he could well have become an automatic pick.

Klopp has had numerous injury problems with which he has had to contend this season with a full season crammed into eight months rather than nine after a brutally short pre-season. He has been highly vocal in his criticism of the calendar but this knock is one he has inflicted on himself, having played a £40 million player in a dead rubber.

There was no need to take first-teamers to Denmark, with top spot already in Liverpool's hands and he should have given established players a rest ahead of the festive period, which is an injury risk in ordinary times.

