Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19, the club have confirmed.
The news comes three days after Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara also returned a positive coronavirus test result.
The 2018-19 Golden Boot winner will now self-isolate, as per the club's covid guidelines.
Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on September 28, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom
Image credit: Getty Images
"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," a statement released by the club said.
The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.
"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."
Liverpool play Aston Villa on Sunday before domestic football takes a two-week break for international fixtures.
The Merseyside derby could be Mane's next match, with Liverpool scheduled to face Everton at lunchtime on 17 October.