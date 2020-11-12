Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has had successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The defender suffered the injury in England training ahead of their friendly against the Republic of Ireland. There had been fears the 23-year-old centre-half had damaged his cruciate ligament but the club ruled that out in their statement.

International friendlies Football is breaking its players to keep itself alive - The Warm-Up 5 HOURS AGO

“The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments,” read a statement on Liverpool’s website.

“The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.

Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.

“No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.”

The news deepens Liverpool’s growing injury crisis with Virgil van Dijk set to miss the majority of the rest of the season, Fabinho out injured and Trent Alexander-Arnold picking up an injury against Manchester City at the weekend.

Ronaldo considering Man Utd return, but Juve want Neymar swap – Euro Papers

transfers PSG make move for Messi - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO