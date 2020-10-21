Jurgen Klopp has hit back at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's suggestion that the Merseyside club should have signed another centre back in the transfer window.

Carragher told Sky Sports on Monday: "Dejan Lovren went and they didn't replace him so they only have three centre backs and one of those, Joel Matip, is always injured.

transfers Barcelona to rival Liverpool for Traore - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

"There are question marks now about Joe Gomez. So there is no doubt that Liverpool had to go big in the transfer market."

But Klopp did not take well to the comments ahead of Liverpool's Champions League group stage opener against Ajax on Wednesday night.

"We went into the season with three centre backs plus Fabinho as cover and some youngsters," Klopp told reporters.

"It's hard to have four world-class centre halves.

"If anyone wants to tell us we made a mistake - I think Carragher mentioned already - there are a few reasons why they don't do this job."

Carragher responded to Klopp on Twitter. He said: "Not once this season have I said it was a mistake for Klopp not to buy a centre back for the exact reason he states."

Fellow TV pundit Gary Neville also gave his thoughts on the verbal exchange...

Premier League Klopp: We will wait for Van Dijk 'like a good wife when the husband is in jail' YESTERDAY AT 15:40