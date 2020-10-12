MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

Rise of the Six Families

A whacking great coronavirus bail-out. 18 teams in the top division. TV deals shared between the Premier League and the Football League. No League Cup, no Community Shield. Promotion and relegation playoffs. A five-yearly summer tournament: that one sounds a bit odd. Away tickets capped at £20, and away capacities increased. And much, much more.

We'll say this for Project Big Picture. It lives up to its name.

The trade-off for all this stuff — the good, the necessary, the weird, the bad — is that control over future decisions will rest in the hands of just nine teams, and only a two-thirds majority needed to change rules, veto takeovers, and all sorts of other fun things. Those nine teams will comprise the longest-serving in the top flight: that's the Big Five, along with West Ham, Southampton, Everton, and plucky relegation battlers Manchester United. Ho ho ho.

An almighty row is coming: the plan, cooked up by Liverpool's owners with the support of Manchester United, has the backing of the chairman of the EFL, Rick Parry. Look, here he is:

Through this proposed restructuring we aim to strengthen those who need it most at a time when they need it most. This is about building on what is good and making the most of what works well in order to benefit the game as a whole, while simultaneously tackling those issues which trouble all of us. This is a blueprint for the future of English football and for everyone who cherishes it.

Less convinced are the government, the Football Supporters Association, and the Premier League itself. Presumably the Small 14 are a little perturbed at Liverpool and Manchester United giving away everybody's money in order to increase their own power. Where it all ends up remains to be seen, but at this stage, the short-term good seems to be far outweighed by the long-term consequences.

Would it be possible for the Premier League to do all the good stuff in this plan without also concentrating power in the hands of the six richest sides in the country? Yes. Why don't they do that then? Let's just assume that the power is the point, and proceed on that basis. "I won't let you starve to death if you give me power of attorney" is certainly something to start from. Doesn't sound like a great place to end.

Beating the best

Football, as the saying goes, is a game of one half and then another half. And just as well for Gareth Southgate. In the first 45 against Belgium — officially the best team in the world — England were poor. Romelu Lukaku spent the entire half bullying Eric Dier, and only 3-ply quilted ultra-soft penalty kept England level at the break.

After that: a masterclass. England pushed their defence up the pitch, shut Belgium down, and cleverly scored the winner thanks to a big old deflection. And Kyle Walker knew who to thank:

We defended well and stuck in, and I think that’s what you’ve got to do against top teams. They caused us problems in the first half, but Gareth gave a great team talk at halftime and we’ve gone out and gave a good performance to get us a victory.

All wins are good wins, but you could tell Southgate was particularly pleased after this one. England didn't blow Belgium away but they found their way past a strong side: that's a good habit for any football team, and an unfamiliar one for England. And it puts Southgate's brave lions in charge of Uefa Nations League A Group 2, if that's something you're into. Jordan Henderson certainly is.

West Ham are getting 42% more fun

You thought the transfer window had slammed closed? Not so! The Football League has another week to get deals done, and in practice that means that the Premier League has another week to nick all the good players.

And they don't come much more fun than Saïd Benrahma, reportedly on his way to West Ham for £30m or so. That kind of money gets you this kind of brutal disrespect, which seems a fair trade to the Warm-Up:

Let us hope that the step up to the Premier League and the arrival of David Moyes in his life does nothing to quell Benrahma's instinct for entertainment. It's going to be a long cold winter, and if we're going to have to watch West Ham play in an empty, atmosphereless stadium — covid joke or London Stadium joke? both! — then they have an obligation to be entertaining. This would be an important step.

IN OTHER NEWS

Fresh from stitching up Thomas Meunier, here's Jordan Henderson stitching up a journalist.

HAT TIP

Keeping things in-house today, here's Tony Evans gazing into the mind of Liverpool owner John W. Henry, who has decided to rearrange English football because … well, mostly because he wants to.

Project Big Picture is a radical solution to the game’s problems. It has the support of Manchester United and the other members of the Big Six are expected to endorse the idea. They share the feeling that their so-called peers are holding them back and are taking too large a proportion of the Premier League’s profits.

RETRO CORNER

A miserable 43rd birthday to one of the great international injustices in football's long and winding history: that Joe Jordan handball at Anfield. That Welsh kit deserved a trip to the World Cup. And where was VAR? Hiding uselessly forty-odd years in the future, that's where.

COMING UP

It's the rest day of the international break today, so you've got a choice between Bradford City vs. Harrogate Town in League Two, or Hollywood Wrexham vs. Maidenhead in the National League.

After a controversial restructuring deal, all power over the Warm-Up now and in perpetuity has passed to Marcus Foley, who will be here tomorrow.

