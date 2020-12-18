Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he is unhappy with Liverpool's fellow Premier League clubs after they voted against reinstating the ability to use five substitutes.

Teams were allowed to make five changes during 'Project Restart' after domestic football in England was forced to take a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League Arteta: I know how hard management is now 2 HOURS AGO

Most European leagues have kept the rule in place for this season, with a full season crammed into eight months rather than nine, with player fitness a huge concern, not least with Euro 2020 rescheduled for the summer break.

Ten Premier League clubs voted against reinstating it this week, falling short of the 14 needed, but managers are now allowed to name a nine-man bench, though Klopp is unhappy with the ruling, not least with the English Football League using five subs.

"It's two different decisions. I'm not sure it's a compromise," said Klopp.

"I cannot do you a favour to create headlines, everyone knows what I think about it.

"You have to ask other people. There were 10 clubs who voted against it. It was not about advantages, only player welfare. Only them voted against it in Europe, in the world.

"There must be a reason for it. Every club wants to stay in the league, some win the league, but here's pretty much the only league, because the Championship decided differently. It's not for me to give an answer."

Liverpool have been particularly hard hit by a spate of injuries this term, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both long-term absentees. But Klopp is refusing to rush another sidelined star, Thiago Alcantara, back to action.

"He is [eager to return]. We already made jokes here, I think we should sign Thiago for January.

Klopp surprised to beat Flick to Best Coach award

"He's getting closer and closer, it's a good way, but we will not rush it, we cannot rush it. He will not because he's not allowed to rush it.

"It's nice having him training, doing a lot of stuff, but he's not in team training yet. That's the final step. We will see. Next week, can he be in team training? I don't know 100 per cent. He has to pass a few tests on the pitch until we make that decision.

"With Milly [James Milner], Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] it will be similar."

Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Road behind closed doors, with London moving into Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week.

Premier League No title challenge without home improvements, says Solskjaer 9 HOURS AGO