And the winner for worst plane banner in the history of football goes to… Liverpool!
During the Reds’ Premier League clash with Fulham, a plane was spotted flying over Anfield with a banner declaring: “Unity is strength – Let’s Go Reds – YNWA”.
Liverpool were trailing the relegation-haunted Cottagers 1-0 at the time of the incident, which was inevitably mocked across social media.
Premier League
Klopp: Liverpool 'too big' to sacrifice Premier League for CL
Jurgen Klopp’s side were hoping to end a run of five straight home defeats in the Premier League.
Premier League
Kabak an injury doubt as Liverpool suffer yet another injury blow
Premier League
Klopp on Salah substitution controversy: I just brought on fresh legs