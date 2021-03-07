Published 07/03/2021 at 15:41 GMT | Updated 07/03/2021 at 15:42 GMT

And the winner for worst plane banner in the history of football goes to… Liverpool!

During the Reds’ Premier League clash with Fulham, a plane was spotted flying over Anfield with a banner declaring: “Unity is strength – Let’s Go Reds – YNWA”.

Liverpool were trailing the relegation-haunted Cottagers 1-0 at the time of the incident, which was inevitably mocked across social media.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were hoping to end a run of five straight home defeats in the Premier League.

