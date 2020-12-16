Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: Jose Mourinho is 'not bothered by style' ahead of clash with Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has praised Jose Mourinho's management style before Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday night but also made a remark that came across like a back-handed compliment. "In the end he's all about getting results, that's the best skill of Jose. In the decisive moments he's not bothered by style or whatever, he's just bothered about results."

