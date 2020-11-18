Mohamed Salah has tested positive again for Covid-19, four days before Liverpool host Leicester in the Premier League.

The forward initially tested positive for coronavirus last week while representing Egypt on international duty, ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.

A second test on Wednesday showed Salah still has Covid-19, almost certainly ruling him out of Liverpool's clash with table-topping Leicester on Sunday and potentially next week's matches against Atalanta and Brighton too under current Government guidelines.

A statement from the Egyptian FA read: "Today, Mohamed Salah, the star of the national team and the English club Liverpool, made a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, but its result was positive."

Premier League champions Liverpool have had to contend with a number of coronavirus infections since the start of the season, with Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Kostas Tsimikas all having contracted the illness.

According to Egypt Today, Salah attended the wedding of his brother, Nasr, prior to the positive test and there are videos circulating of him dancing at the event without a mask on.

On Wednesday evening, the Egyptian FA held a ceremony to honour Salah's achievements with Liverpool, with many of the governing body's top representatives and national team legends present.

This has been a costly international break for Liverpool, having already lost Joe Gomez to injury during England training, with the defender joining Virgil van Dijk as a long-term absentee.

