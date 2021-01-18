Mohamed Salah has insisted that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the long term, despite his recent admission of his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Egyptian has established himself as one of the world's leading players since moving to Anfield from Roma in 2017.

But a recent interview with the Spanish press fuelled speculation that he could soon move to La Liga.

"I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but, as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club," he told Norwegian station TV2 when asked about his future.

"I will always give 100 per cent to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can.

"And I want to give 100 per cent to the people, who show me love all the time."

Salah has fired Jurgen Klopp's side to the Champions League title in 2019 before they finally ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League crown last season.

His latest quotes will be music to Klopp's and fans' ears at a crucial point in the season with Liverpool involved in another title race.

