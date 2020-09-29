Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 29-year-old has made one appearance for Liverpool as a substitute after joining from Bayern Munich and missed Monday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Premier League Thiago in frame for first Liverpool start against Arsenal 25/09/2020 AT 13:29

Liverpool say he is “currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines” and has “exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better”.

Liverpool play Arsenal again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and then travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday before the international break.

Liverpool first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon, said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a Covid-19 test. We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK.

"He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

The Premier League revealed on Monday that 10 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing - the highest number of positive tests in a single round since the season began.

Premier League A good week's work for Klopp as Liverpool hit stride 20/09/2020 AT 18:43