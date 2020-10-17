Liverpool have asked the Premier League for clarification over VAR after key decisions went against them during their 2-2 derby draw with Everton.

Virgil van Dijk was wiped out by Jordan Pickford in the penalty area, only for officials at Stockley Park to intervene and say the Dutchman was marginally offside, sparing the England stopper from a possible red card.

Premier League End this VAR shambles now 3 HOURS AGO

Van Dijk was taken off with an injury with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp saying afterwards “it is not good”.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson thought he had won the game when he turned home in injury time, but Sadio Mane was adjudged to be offside by the slimmest of margins.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool want to know why Pickford was not sent off, what part of Mane’s body was offside and which specific freeze frame was used for that decision.

The point moved Liverpool into second place behind Everton, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Premier League Werner scores twice but Saints strike late to draw at Chelsea 4 HOURS AGO