Liverpool have cancelled an all-staff meeting on Tuesday after their plans to join a 12-team European Super league has drawn fierce criticism, according to reports.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Leeds United was overshadowed by protests towards the European Super League outside Anfield with Leeds players wearing T-shirts pre-match that read 'Football Is For The Fans'.

Representatives from the club's ownership - Fenway Sports Group - were due to address staff on Tuesday morning about plans for the Super League on a Zoom meeting, but that has now been put on hold amid the backlash, report This Is Anfield

An email sent by club chief executive Billy Hogan on Monday read: "We know that this announcement has provoked strong feelings within the game and elsewhere but we believe this decision is in the best long-term interests of Liverpool Football Club.

"Importantly, this is the beginning of the journey and we can now start an engagement process with you, supporters and key stakeholders to help shape this process in the right way.

"There is still much more information to come in due course. I will keep you updated as we progress on this journey and discuss further on our Town Hall tomorrow."

But the meeting was cancelled shortly after Liverpool's draw on Monday night.

